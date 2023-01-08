Atlético de Madrid lost to Barça in a game in which the rojiblancos deserved more, but they weren’t successful enough to tie the game. Those of ‘Cholo’ Simeone had good moments of play but failed to take advantage of it. These are the notes of the Atlético footballers.
Oblak (6): He didn’t have a lot of work because Barça hardly shot at the goal although it created danger, and in one of the two shots inside the arc, they scored, although the Slovenian could do little.
Gimenez (6): He did not have the expected forcefulness on some occasions and that allowed Barça to be comfortable on some occasions, but he was well placed and attentive on most occasions.
Savic (7): He saved a sung goal and was the best in defense for the rojiblancos, but was sent off at the end of the match.
Reinildo (4): He was greatly surpassed by Dembélé and by Gavi. Barça detected where they could do damage and the Brazilian suffered.
Nahuel Miranda (7): He lacked precision but was very active in the game and also managed to stop some attacks on the right wing.
Carrasco (5): The Belgian once again had a gray game with hardly any danger for his band.
weeping (7): He was one of Atlético’s most dangerous players, although he was unsuccessful in the last meters.
Koke (6): At first he couldn’t get into the game much, but with the score against he began to look for the ball and try to organize the game, although the team didn’t follow.
Pablo Barrios (6): He had an irregular game with errors and successes. He avoided a goal but failed defensively in Dembélé’s goal. In attack he had a great shot on goal but missed some key passes.
griezmann (7): The Frenchman was once again one of the best, he came close to scoring and was very involved in Atlético’s game.
Joao Felix (5): He was not able to impose his talent and barely entered the game.
Morata (s/p)
Kondogbia (s/p)
Belt (s/p)
