Great victory for Atlético de Madrid against Oviedo that allows them to advance to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. The rojiblancos want to take this title and Cholo Simeone did not leave anything on the bench to try to win the game. Let’s go with the notes of the rojiblancos players.
Oblak (6): A clean sheet, but he only had to take two not very complicated shots.
Gimenez (8): He was imperial again and despite the fact that the rival was from the second division, he did not trust himself and avoided danger on many occasions.
witsell (7): He started again in the libero position and responded with great success in getting the ball out and in defensive tasks.
Beautiful Mario (6): He played a good game but had to retire injured in the second half. A week to forget for the Madrid defender.
Nahuel Miranda (7): The world champion returned to play and was successful in the passes and in the additions to the attack, the first goal came from his boots.
Carrasco (5): The Belgian has not started the year well and was replaced due to lack of speed and overflow on the wing.
weeping (8): He scored the first goal and was much more comfortable in the position of midfielder than winger, participating in the game and being more free to join the attack.
Koke (6): He did the dirty work, but the rhythm of the match didn’t benefit him at all, so he had to be substituted.
Lemar (6): The Frenchman returned to play after a period of inactivity and although he had some outstanding plays, he still needs filming.
griezmann (7): The Frenchman was once again one of the best, giving the assist on the first goal and participating a lot in the game.
Morata (5): He was not able to prevail over the Oviedo defense or participate in the game.
Pablo Barrios (7): The youth squad player was once again important for the team and despite coming off the bench he scored the final goal for the rojiblancos.
Reinildo (6): Came out for the injured Mario Hermoso and did a good defensive job.
Kondogbia (s/p)
Reguilon (s/p)
Belt (s/p)
#Atlético #Madrid #players #Copa #del #Rey #match #Oviedo
Leave a Reply