Virginia, United States.- A person broke into former President Donald Trump’s campaign office in Virginia this weekend and authorities are investigating whether anything was stolen.

The incident occurred Sunday at an Ashburn office rented by the Trump campaign and also used as the headquarters of the 10th Republican District campaign in Virginia, according to a press release from the Loudoun County police.

Police said they were contacted at around 9 p.m. local time on Sunday and that surveillance cameras captured someone wearing dark clothing, a dark hat and a backpack. The investigation is ongoing.

The video shows the person entering and walking around the office, police spokesman Thomas A. Julia said in an email Tuesday. Authorities will provide more information as they have it, he said.

“It is highly unusual for anyone to break into a campaign or political party office,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement.

“We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened and determine what might have been taken and what might have been left behind.”

Neither the Trump campaign nor the 10th District Republican campaign responded to messages seeking comment.