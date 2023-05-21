Guanajuato.- one block of the municipal police command of ride the greatGuanajuato, hitmen they executed with bullets still man and they escaped.

Neighbors commented that after seven o’clock this Saturday night, andThe man was traveling on a bicycle when you hold armed they approached him and shotleaving him lying on the sidewalk.

Minutes later the patrols and they asked the merchants in that area of ​​Apaseo El Grande to take shelter inside their businesses.

Behind the homicideVicente Ruiz, Octaviano Muñoz Ledo and Narciso Mendoza streets were closed.

staff of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato arrived at the place to carry out the research in the place. After the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), lifted the body and took it to its facilities.