The size of the ego portrays that of insecurity.

Florestan.

When on December 12 Morena’s poll to choose his candidate for the government of Coahuila favored Senator Armando Guadiana and not who he claimed to be López Obrador’s candidate, Ricardo Mejía, federal security undersecretary, he rejected the result, accused rigging and he launched himself against the party and Mario Delgado.

The next day, Tuesday, the president said: I fully agree with the polls and whoever participates has to accept the result.

Two days later, on Thursday the 15th, having him by his side in the morning, holding onto his arm, López Obrador declared before an angry Mejía:

Ricardo will continue as undersecretary of public security. He helps us a lot, we have all the confidence in him. In addition, he is going to represent me in Coahuila because we have very important projects. And he will continue to help me to maintain peace and tranquility. And with a lot of responsibility, with a lot of maturity, he told me that the decision that was made based on the surveys, he accepted. Ricardo is an example.

Ricardo said nothing.

But this Friday, Mejía announced his candidacy for the government of Coahuila via the PT, which was leaving office and Morena, and published his resignation from the president.

For the weekend, López Obrador registered the deception of who just a month ago said that he was an example of loyalty and yesterday Monday he disqualified him, the recognitions are over. He said that he hadn’t even said goodbye, he sent me a piece of paper, he expressed angrily, angry.

And the story of the friend, of trust, of the representative, of personified loyalty, of responsibility, a scenario of what could happen in the Morena presidential poll, in the fall, is over.

remnants

1. RELAY.- The president once again turned to the Army: he appointed the former head of the National Guard, General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, as undersecretary and in his place another general, David Córdoba Campos. At that time, his networks lynched those who spoke of militarization;

2. BOYCOTT.- Palacio’s order was to change the conversation in the crisis of the Metro and Claudia Sheinbaum, from lack of maintenance as the cause of the accidents, to right-wing sabotage, as spread by theirs. Yesterday the leader of the Metro union, Fernando Espino, assured that the problem is the lack of maintenance and not the plot. He told me of the 290 convoys that the Metro has, 166 operate with insufficient maintenance and 125 are abandoned in the workshops; Y

3. BUSINESS.- While it is assured that Germán Larrea will be the new owner of Banamex, an operation that in the presidency cannot be understood without Carlos Slim, Aeromar is collapsing, which some see as a takeoff for it to go to AIFA, it owes 500 million to AICM , or their planes go to the announced commercial airline of the SEDENA.

See you tomorrow, but in private.