With the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest humanitarian initiative in the region to support the poor and needy around the world, which is launched from the UAE to the world at the beginning of the month of Ramadan Next, the latest and largest humanitarian campaign of its kind is a continuation of the 100 million meals campaign, which until March 2022 distributed more than 220 million meals, exceeding twice its main declared goal, which it started last Ramadan.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative completes what was accomplished last year within the “100 Million Meals” campaign to reach one billion meals starting from the holy month of Ramadan, adding 780 million new meals to the 220 distributed by the “100 Million Meals” campaign so far.

The “Billion Meals” initiative will include 50 countries around the world, with the combined efforts of the largest number of individuals, companies, institutions, businessmen and personalities known for their humanitarian work, to contribute to providing a food safety net and support the achievement of the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the scientist.

The campaign of 100 Million Meals was launched on the eve of the start of Ramadan 2021 under the umbrella of “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, sending an open invitation to individuals, institutions and companies inside and outside the UAE to contribute to providing food support to the needy and low-income groups in dozens of disadvantaged communities around the world.

The beginning came from the tweet published by His Highness two days before the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan in May 2021 via Twitter, in which he said: “Brothers and sisters… the Covid pandemic has pushed many peoples to unprecedented living challenges… 52 million people are threatened with hunger within 4 miles. Only hours from us.. Today we are launching the 100 Million Meals campaign.”

The flow of donations began as soon as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of the campaign, in a vivid embodiment of the values ​​of compassion, solidarity and giving that are firmly rooted in the UAE society, which is keen on solidarity with everyone around the world, without distinction between geographical area, race or belief, while the beginning of the campaign accompanied With the issuance of Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, Chief Mufti and Director of the Ifta Department in the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, a fatwa permitting the payment of zakat in cash to buy food parcels and allocate them to needy individuals and needy families within the “100 million meals campaign”, followed by the confirmation of the mark Sheikh Abdullah bin Bey, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, said that one of the best alms is feeding the hungry, comforting the needy and extending a helping hand to the poor as part of the campaign.

In the first week of its launch, the “100 Million Meals” campaign recorded contributions equivalent to 78% of its total goal, equivalent to 78 million meals through institutional and individual donations from various sectors that together formed a comprehensive community interaction and an unprecedented charitable movement accompanied by the exchange of the influential video clip to announce the launch of the campaign. The campaign, and donors circulated invitations to participate in the campaign through instant messaging applications and various digital and social platforms, in support of its goals and humanitarian message.

Major donors in the UAE from institutions from the government and private sectors and the business community contributed tens of millions to the campaign to support the campaign. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment contributed 30 million dirhams, Dar Al Ber contributed another 20 million dirhams, and Al Rostamani Group donated 10 million dirhams. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) contributed 5 million dirhams, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority contributed 5 million dirhams, and the Emirates Islamic Bank contributed 5 million dirhams.

The four donation channels allocated by the 100 million meals campaign, from a website, text messages, a bank account, and a campaign call center, recorded contributions equivalent to millions of meals received, successively, by individuals, businessmen, companies, commercial groups, private government institutions, economic and charitable events, and bodies specialized in community and humanitarian work. .

To involve more societal sectors in the comprehensive charitable movement, the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” organized a charitable art auction in support of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, which included a collection of rare artworks by distinguished artists, celebrities and personal belongings of global leaders that included drawings of the late African leader Nelson Mandela. And the artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, and Juan Miro.. The owner of the largest canvas art in the world, Sacha Jefri, also participated in the auction. The auction collected in a few hours 36.6 million dirhams.

This was followed by organizing the “Noble Number” charity auction for distinguished numbers in cooperation with Emirates Auctions and with the support of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and Etisalat to support the “100 Million Meals” campaign, which achieved more than 50 million dirhams after offering four distinct numbers for vehicle plates. And five distinct numbers for mobile phones, where the charity auction recorded the sale of the unique plate number AA9 with a total value of 38 million meals, becoming the second most expensive number in the world sold during an auction.

Companies, various sectors of society and even school students also contributed to supporting the “100 Million Meals” campaign through the “Community With Us” initiative, which was accompanied by organizing donation campaigns within institutions and companies and organizing sports and community events; Like a marathon, its proceeds will be allocated to provide food support to the most needy around the world through the campaign.

Only 28 days after its launch, the 100 Million Meals campaign, on the 26th of Ramadan 2021, was able to double its final goal and receive contributions equivalent to more than 220 million meals, through multiple and diverse contribution channels, which enabled 385,000 donors to participate, along with institutions from Government, private and business sectors, in providing a food safety net for the needy and the poor, spanning four continents.

Today, while preparations continue for the launch of the “Billion Meals” campaign organized by “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, business sectors, institutions and all segments of the UAE society are motivated for a new season of goodness and giving, with the beginning of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan soon.

Charitable and humanitarian societies are awaiting a new chapter of human solidarity from the UAE with the poor and needy in fifty countries around the world, to make a difference and contribute to drawing a smile on faces in the four regions of the world.



