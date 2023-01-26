Profit for the fourth quarter was exceptional, at AED 3.9 billion (approximately $1.06 billion), up 94 percent from the same period in the previous year, highlighting improved margins and lower cost of risk.

The proposed dividend was increased by 20 percent to 60 fils per share.

The year 2022 is considered a record year for Emirates NBD in terms of performance, especially with regard to retail loans and customer transactions, as all business units showed outstanding performance, which led to an increase in income by 36 percent.

New corporate loans grew by 50 billion dirhams in 2022, which reflects the continued positive outlook and the level of optimism that prevails in the business sector, in addition to the growth in current and savings account balances by 20 billion dirhams, and the improvement of the deposit mix, supported by the strong liquidity of the sector.

Credit quality remains good, demonstrating the strength of the economy in the region with the depreciation rate declining by 12 percent.

Margins improved

The bank achieved 40 percent profit growth on the back of improved margins, unprecedented demand for retail and new corporate loans amounting to AED 50 billion, growth in current and savings account balances of AED 20 billion and a significant reduction in the cost of risk.

Net profit increased by 40 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, to reach 13 billion dirhams. Total income increased by 36 percent, to reach 32.5 billion dirhams, thanks to the excellent performance of the deposit mix, in addition to the increase in interest rates, which had a clear impact on improving margins, in addition to growth. Strong across all business and product sectors, the net margin increased significantly to 3.43, and the guidelines for 2023 indicate that it will be higher on the back of further rises in interest rates.