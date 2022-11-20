Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The “World Cup 2022” is witnessing a new historical record related to the financial value of the championship prizes, and it is the largest in history, since the “1982 edition”, which witnessed the allocation of rewards for the participating teams.

The International Federation, which aims to collect $7 billion in revenue, has allocated $1 billion for the finals, with $440 million for prizes, $70 million for the expenses of preparing the qualified teams, $310 million to be distributed to the clubs of the players participating in the tournament, and $220 million for health insurance expenses for the players and their clubs.

While spending on the tournament in the “past edition” Russia 2018 amounted to about 791 million dollars, and at that time it was the largest number in the history of the tournament, while in the “Brazil version” 2014, the total prizes and budget of the tournament reached 576 million, and the “2010 version” in South Africa Up to 420 million, and in the “Germany 2006 version”, the tournament budget and prizes reached 266 million, and in the “2002 version” in Japan and South Korea 156.6 million, and the “1998 version” in France, up to 103 million, and the “1994 version” In America, 71 million, and the “Italy 1990 version” amounted to 54 million, and in the 1986 Mexico version, the prizes and budget reached 26 million, and the beginning of the “Spain 1982 version” and at that time FIFA allocated 20 million dollars in prizes for the tournament.

The World Cup winning team gets $45 million, and the runner-up gets $32 million.

Prize money from 1982 to 2018

2022: $1 billion

2018: $791 million

2014: $576 million

2010: $420 million

2006: $266 million

2002: $156.6 million

1998: $103 million

1994: $71 million

1990: $54 million

1986: $26 million

1982: $20 million