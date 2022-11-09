Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange celebrates the one-year anniversary of the launch of the financial derivatives market, which has achieved exceptional success since its launch in November 2021. In just 12 months, the financial derivatives market was able to achieve tremendous growth, consolidating its position on the map of financial derivatives markets and recording the highest liquidity among financial derivatives markets. in the Arab region within only a year of its launch. The value of the market’s trading in its first year amounted to one billion dirhams, and more than one million contracts were traded in the market, which is more than 100% of what was recorded by similar markets in the region. And “First Abu Dhabi Bank”, “International Holding Company”, “ADNOC Distribution” and “Aldar Properties”. This was followed in June 2022 by the launch of the FTSE Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange 15 (FADAX 15) futures contract, one of the best performing stock indices in the Middle East and North Africa region. In October of this year, the market added five single stock futures contracts, bringing the total number of derivative contracts to 11. The financial derivatives market was launched to provide the opportunity for investors and traders to benefit from a set of advantages, the most important of which is the possibility of making gains during periods of market volatility, in addition to hedging against the risks of investment portfolios and increasing financial leverage. In record time, the market has managed to become one of the most active in the region thanks to its strong partnerships with reputable institutions and its world-class infrastructure. While the market adopts central counterparty clearing rules to enhance clearing efficiency, stability and confidence in the market, in addition, a group of market makers joined the financial derivatives market to provide liquidity, which enhanced the efficiency and regularity of activity and participation in the market. For his part, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: “We are very proud of the rapid growth and qualitative achievements of the financial derivatives market at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, just one year after its launch and start of trading, which represents a great achievement to be reckoned with. We continue our efforts to add more financial instruments to our product list, and expect an increase in the frequency of trading in the coming months as we continue to develop the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and enhance its position as a major trading center for investors and issuers alike.”