Ubisoft has announced, via a trailer you can see above, a UNO’s new DLC, based on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The cross-over is available from today, April 7, 2022.

UNO’s Valhalla DLC will make the game table crucial for gameplay. It will be possible to travel within a map, collect resources to unlock exclusive abilities and, with enough resources, we will be able to fight against a single opponent to slow it down or unlock a passive ability inspired by Viking ships to discard multiple cards in one fell swoop. alone.

In addition, there will be a number of random events that will change the cards on the table (pardon the joke) during the gameplay of UNO. For example, “Glory Regained” will allow players to obtain resources equal to those of the richest player, while Raids will allow you to steal resources from other players. Eivor – the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – can use a unique Raven card to travel to the area he most likes and get the rewards.

The DLC costs five euro approximately and is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Tell us, what do you think of this DLC for UNO themed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Are you interested?