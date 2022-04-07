One of the bloodiest games since the era of gladiator fights and which has destroyed entire friendships with a single card, it also has its digital counterpart and which incredibly, provides the same effects. ONE is one of the most successful card games but is preparing to have more due to a DLC dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

“Inspired by the mythical Viking setting of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, UNO allows players to explore the board to gather resources and clash with other players for victory. In UNO’s Valhalla DLC, only true Vikings can succeed.”

There will be several gameplay innovations, including active use of the board to engage in card fights to slow down opponents or unlock the “navelunga” passive effect that forces you to discard as many cards in one fell swoop. Thanks to the exploration, it will be possible to encounter random events that activate for example Glory Regained or Raid.

The Valhalla DLC is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC but only through the Ubisoft Store and Stadia. It can also be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S thanks to backward compatibility.