The pandemic has detonated the hell of sexist violence that exists behind the doors of homes and has triggered calls for help to the emergency number 911. Only so far in 2021, 38,316 of these calls have been made, according to sources officers. What the official figures show is just a sample of the wave of violence that the country is experiencing, with 2,444 people killed in March and where an average of 10 women lose their lives every day at the hands of machismo.

While Mexico redoubles its international efforts to show its commitment to the fight against sexist violence and is the host of the international Generation Equality Forum against gender discrimination, the echo of the murders of women continues to reach the doors of the National Palace.

Between January and February, 142 women have been declared victims of femicide in Mexico out of a total of 447 murdered, which means that only 30% of these violent deaths are currently classified as femicide. “The figures do not add up to us. There are many deficiencies and expert errors in the investigations, ”said María de la Luz Estrada, director of the National Citizen Observatory on Femicide. “You not only have to judge with a gender perspective, you have to investigate and make expert reports with a gender perspective,” he added in an interview with this newspaper. In the last three years, the crime of femicide has increased in the country by 8.5%.

In the absence of knowing the March data, EL PAÍS has been able to count the violent death of at least 20 women, according to the state prosecutors and the national press. The numbers point to a Public Safety emergency behind which hides the history of women, girls and adolescents whose lives were taken with total impunity. The name of some has not even transpired because it has been impossible to recognize them, the last words that the media published about them were: “Woman’s body found”, while their families still consider them missing.

Victoria Salazar, killed at the hands of the police

Victoria Salazar, 36, had arrived in Tulum from El Salvador in 2018 on a government humanitarian visa to reside and work in Mexico. Last Sunday she was detained by four municipal policemen and subjected to the ground. The brutal action of the agents caused the death of the woman who died on the way to the police station with a broken neck. President López Obrador acknowledged that the woman was brutally treated and murdered and promised to punish the guilty with the full weight of the law. “It is a fact that fills us with sorrow, pain and shame,” said the president. This week and after heated protests over her death, the woman’s body was repatriated and the police were implicated, detained and removed from their post. The authorities have arrested her partner for repeated sexual abuse against Victoria and one of her daughters.

Carmen, an 80-year-old woman raped in Veracruz

Carmen N. was 80 years old and lived in Veracruz. On March 25, she was brutally beaten and raped at her home in the Las Caballerizas neighborhood. The wounds from the attack caused his death days later. The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder for the crime of femicide that has not yet arrested anyone responsible.

Wendy Yocelin: 16-year-old girls carrying their friend’s coffin

He was 16 years old and from the State of Mexico. On March 20, Wendy Yocelin disappeared in Xonacatlán, State of Mexico. Two days later, his body was found in the sewage canal in the Dos Caminos neighborhood. Her friends were with her until the end and carried her coffin to the pantheon. The image of Wendy’s burial has become the heartbreaking image of sexist violence in Mexico that takes the lives and dreams of women since they were children.

Ivonne Gallegos, candidate murdered in Oaxaca

The dream of Ivonne Gallegos, 40, was to be the municipal president of Ocotlán, Oaxaca. She had a 10-year-old son and a few weeks before the election campaign started, she was shot to death while traveling by car. A week before his assassination, Gallegos had had a confrontation with the alliance of PAN, PRD and PRI parties that wanted him to present himself as the local candidate of the coalition. Differences with local leaders had cost him attacks and threats through social networks that Gallegos had reported to the authorities. “In that complaint, Ivonne put the names of those who threatened her, with whom she might have a problem. Let’s hope that the authorities look for those responsible and that a crime like this does not go unpunished, ”said activist Eufrosina Cruz in an interview with this newspaper. The Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office investigates his murder as a femicide.

Maricela, disappeared in Mexico City

Maricela N. was 16 years old and disappeared on March 21 from the Juárez neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. The body of the young woman of Otomí origin was found by the authorities four days later with signs of “excessive violence,” says the case file, which will be investigated as femicide.

Nicole, the femicide of a 7-year-old girl

The minor disappeared at the beginning of March in the Rancho Don Antonio subdivision, in Tizayuca, Hidalgo. A week later, she was found dead in the El Manantial dam, in the same town. Strong protests from relatives and neighbors in the area put pressure on state and municipal authorities that coordinated the search for the girl. The Prosecutor’s Office detained a man who was brought to justice as the main suspect in the disappearance and femicide of the minor.

Jacqueline, murdered in the building where she worked

Just a few days before March 8, Jacqueline, 35, was murdered in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Mexico City, the Condesa neighborhood. Handcuffed and severely beaten, the woman died in one of the utility rooms of the building where she worked. The authorities arrested his partner as an alleged femicide.

Karla M., the first feminicide of Holbox

Just one day before the murder of Victoria Salazar, another femicide shook the State of Quintana Roo. Karla M., originally from Yucatán, was a taxi driver on the island of Holbox, she was 29 years old and had a son. His brutal murder became the first femicide in one of the quietest places in the Mexican Caribbean. His body was found mutilated on the beach. The State Prosecutor’s Office has arrested his partner for being the main suspect. Two other women not identified by the authorities were murdered that week, one of them was shot three times and another was set on fire, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Ana Lilia González, disappeared and found in a cistern

She was 16 years old and her family reported the girl’s disappearance on March 21. Ana Lilia González was last seen in the municipality of Huitzilac, Morelos, bordering Mexico City. The authorities found days later the lifeless body of the young woman inside a water cistern with signs of having been strangled. The State of Morelos has activated the Alert for Gender Violence in eight of its 36 municipalities.

Liliana Cristina, beaten to death

The 46-year-old woman was beaten to death inside her home in the Port of Veracruz and had already filed several complaints against her ex-partner. On March 24, he called 911 to report again that his life was in danger. When the police arrived at her home, Liliana Cristina was already dead.

