Russia has announced the arrest of a suspect in the bomb attack that killed Lieutenant General Kirilov – head of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces (NBQ) – and his assistant this Tuesday, as reported by the Investigative Committee who handles the case.

The only information that has been provided at the moment about the arrested person is that He is of Uzbek nationality. Investigators believe that it was this man who planted the explosive device that killed the high command and his assistant.

“A citizen of Uzbekistan, born in 1995, has been detained on suspicion of having committed the attack that cost the lives of the commander of the Russian radiological, chemical and biological defense forces, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov.” This is how the investigators communicated the news and added that the suspect had admitted to being “recruited by Ukrainian special forces.”

The attack has already been claimed by Ukrainian intelligence services.









Kirilov was, due to his command position and the forces he commanded, an important cog in the machinery of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Furthermore, he had become a very media-friendly soldier due to his public appearances where he accused, without evidence, Ukraine and the United States of using biological weapons. London considered him an “important spokesperson for disinformation.”

Sanctioned for use of toxic agents

What is true is that Kirilov has been sanctioned by countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Ukraine for his troops’ use of a toxic agent against kyiv’s army, accusations that Moscow has always denied.