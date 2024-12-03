The Civil Guard has arrested a 22-year-old young man and investigated two, aged 33 and 19, as alleged perpetrators, the first, of a robbery with force in a health center, and the other two, in a home in municipalities of Piélagos

As a result of these investigations, it is clarified a robbery at the Parbayón health center and another at a home in Renedo de Piélagos, from which the electronic items that had been stolen have been recovered. The robbery at the Parabayón health center occurred after forcing one of the windows, when the facilities were closed. They brought computer and medical equipment, as well as some medications without risk to health.

Investigations determined that a young man residing in Piélagos was the alleged perpetrator of the robbery and he was arrested on November 28.

On the other hand, in a joint action by the Civil Guard and the Piélagos Local Police, on November 22, two men were identified who were leaving an abandoned house in Renedo and who were carrying electronic products whose origin they could not prove. so they were intervened.

The Civil Guard continued with the investigation regarding the origin of said effects and He found out hours later that that same morning a robbery had been committed in a home in Renedo de Piélagos and the effects seized coincided with those stolen.

Once the owner recognized them, on November 30, the Civil Guard located and carried out investigations into the two men, who have a history of being the alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with force in a home.

At this time of year, with a greater number of night hours, the Civil Guard appreciates citizen collaboration in the presence of suspicious people and vehicles in residential areas, isolated homes or other places, by calling 062. This information will be transferred to the patrols in service that will verify the alerts, and where appropriate, will open the appropriate investigations.

Another tool of interest and prevention is the free mobile phone application called ALERTCOPS.