A 33-year-old Algerian was arrested last Friday in connection with facilitating illegal immigration.

The National Police say that there are organized groups engaged in the smuggling of migrants which deploy a different modus operandi to that involving the usual small “patera” boats. On Friday, the Guardia Civil’s maritime service intercepted a recreational boat off the coast of Mallorca. There were six Algerians on board. They were carrying passports with the intention of entering Spanish territory.

After they were transferred to the National Police, it was established that they had sought to effect an illegal entry through a non-authorized point of entry – a marina (Cala d’Or). One of the six, the person detained, was skippering the boat and is apparently a member of an organization which smuggles migrants in this way. The intention is to circumvent regulations of entry into Schengen territory by posing as tourists with high purchasing power.

Police investigations have confirmed that the five others had paid the equivalent of around 4,000 euros each. The detainee is the boat’s owner, and the police have found that he has made this type of journey on previous occasions, heading for marinas on the mainland. Police on the mainland have become aware of this type of smuggling. He appeared before a court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.