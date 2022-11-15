The brothers (16 and 17) responsible for the murder of Tim van der Steen (15) from Middelburg are sentenced to one year in prison and juvenile TBS, and two years in prison plus TBS with compulsory treatment. For the youngest it is the maximum juvenile sentence, for the oldest the adult criminal law is applied.

A month ago, the Public Prosecution Service demanded one year in prison and juvenile TBS against the teenager, who was 15 years old when he committed the crime. A day later, the public prosecutor made a strong demand against his brother: 12 years in prison and TBS. The Public Prosecution Service believed that juvenile criminal law should be deviated from, something that is possible for 16 and 17-year-olds if a juvenile punishment does not suit their development or if the crime is too serious.

The judge partially agrees. Adult criminal law has been applied to the sentence against the eldest, but the two-year prison sentence that awaits him is as high as the maximum sentence for a juvenile. “The problem is complex, so we are following the advice of experts to quickly start long-term treatment,” said the judge about the older of the two.

Stabbed seventeen times

Young Tim was found with serious injuries on January 9 in the Middelburg district of Dauwendaele, where he had agreed to 'chill' with the eldest of the two brothers. He turned out to be stabbed seventeen times (including in the side, back and neck) and had lost a lot of blood. The teenager from Middelburg was rushed to a hospital in Rotterdam and died of his injuries three days later. In the evening, the two brothers (then 15 and 16) who had been placed out of home were arrested in their mother's house, a stone's throw from where Tim had been left behind.

The brothers had deliberately forged a plan to take Tim’s life. The eldest, who was friends with Tim, still owed him fifty euros. When his brother heard about it, he said several times that he wanted to kill Tim.

Survival knife

In December 2021, the oldest suspect ordered a survival knife and arranged an appointment with Tim in January. He then appeared together with his younger brother near the Meanderflat in Dauwendaele. First it was about the money debt, then the younger of the two brothers stabbed Tim with the survival knife, even when he was already on the floor. The brothers left the teen for dead and fled.

The then 15-year-old boy stated that Tim was never meant to die. That it would have happened on a whim and that after the first stab it went black before his eyes. According to the judge, that does not appear to be the case. “He had been stabbing Tim to death for two months,” said the judge. Witness statements and tapped conversations support that story. “The evening before the crime, the youngest suspect sent a message via Instagram to his girlfriend at the time, in which he writes that she is rid of him because someone she knows is dying.”

Full court

The main hall of the court in Middelburg was packed with Tim's family and friends on Tuesday. In another room, dozens of interested people watched. The brothers themselves were also there. "You are guilty of the murder of Tim together," the judge said to the two, who were sitting in the room with a face mask. "You have robbed Tim of a future."

The fact that only the youngest suspect stabbed on January 9 of this year makes no difference to the judge. The eldest was also aware of his brother’s plans, arranged the knife and made the appointment with Tim. “He could have stopped his brother,” the judge read. Because both boys carried out what they intended, according to the court there is murder and co-perpetration.

After extensive investigations, forensic experts have determined that both brothers had a difficult childhood. They were neglected in their early childhood and experienced domestic violence between their parents. “They have experienced a lot of insecurity and have been evicted several times.”

As a result, both boys have “mental problems” and should therefore be seen as “impaired responsibility” for what they have done. The court accepts the advice to have both boys undergo compulsory and long treatment to prevent a recurrence in the future.

Text continues below the photo.

Tim van der Steen (left) and the court in Middelburg. © Boaz Timmermans



One year in prison with a PIJ measure

The youngest suspect was given the maximum juvenile sentence of a prison and a PIJ measure, better known as a juvenile detention order. With a PIJ measure, a young person with a deficient development or morbid disorder is admitted to a juvenile detention center. There he receives intensive treatment and supervision to prevent a repetition of the crime committed. The PIJ measure is imposed for 3 years and can be extended 1 or 2 times, with a maximum duration of 7 years in total. If necessary, the PIJ measure can be converted to a TBS order after that period. The sentence corresponded exactly to the demand of the Public Prosecution Service.

It was more complicated for the older of the two brothers. The court did not accept the ‘adult’ requirement of 12 years in prison and TBS one to one. “Experts conclude on the one hand that the suspect is not ahead and is even lagging behind his peers in some areas. His brain hasn’t matured yet. In that respect it is not necessary to apply adult criminal law.

Does not happen often

Juveniles are not often tried according to adult criminal law, because the ‘educational character’ of a sentence weighs heavily. Researcher Peter van der Laan said this about this after the sentence in the Tim case: ,,With young people it is simply the case that the personal circumstances, the developmental phase in which they are, play a major role when it comes to culpability. Reports from experts must show which treatment options are available.”

A week after the sentence in Middelburg, the Child Protection Board came up with a proposal to lay down in law that children between the ages of twelve and eighteen should always be sentenced for an offense under juvenile criminal law. ‘When adult criminal law is applied to minors, the chance increases that the person commits another offense after release’, says the Council for Child Protection. ‘That is not only harmful to the minor, but certainly also to society as a whole.’