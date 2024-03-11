Arriving at your home and finding furniture that guarantees comfort to enjoy your favorite movies, series or a simple rest after an exhausting day, is the dream, even more so if that won't make you run out of savings. Whether one-piece or two-piece, Sam's Club presents an irresistible option: the new rocking recliner chairs from the exclusive brand Member's Mark.

When looking for rest, recliners have become a guarantee of comfort and relaxation, as well as saving space in homes. Therefore, Sam's Club has two unmissable options, each recliner comes with specific details, ensuring buyers make informed decisions.

Whether it is the modern Love Seat and individual recliner, with which quality and comfort are guaranteed, the company that operates through clients with current membership, wants to give you comfort, therefore, we tell you that Sam's Club provides access to products exclusives under the Member's Mark brand. From groceries to furniture, Member's Mark guarantees quality and savings with its products in great presentations and just the armchairs are from this brand.

Therefore, if you are looking to transform your rest space with a touch of luxury and comfort, this offer from Sam's Club is an opportunity that you should not miss. Renew your home and experience the pleasure of relaxation with these recliners at unbeatable prices, know their price and characteristics so that you can purchase the one that best suits your needs.

Love Seat Member's Mark Rocking Chair

⦿ Price: $11,251

⦿ 13 Months Without Interest

⦿ Fabric upholstery: durable and easy to clean

⦿ Plywood: safe, clear and green

⦿ Pocket and foam coils: comfortable and resistant

⦿ Mechanism: easy to relax and durable

⦿ Member's Mark two-seater reclining Love Seat with 2 reclining positions, ideal for comfortably watching TV or taking a nap.

Member's Mark Recliner Rocking Chair

⦿ Price: $6,648

⦿ Up to 13 Months Without Interest

⦿ Member's Mark single glider recliner with 1 reclining position, ideal for watching TV or taking a nap comfortably.

⦿ The fabric upholstery consists of a soft rayon and polyester blend; durable and easy to clean.

⦿ All frames constructed with plywood, safe, clear and green; Coils and pocket foam provide comfort and resilience; The high backrest offers greater neck support.

⦿ High quality and durable reclining mechanism that adds extra extension to the footrest when the reclining function is opened so that it can really stretch our body to its full length.

⦿ Depending on the unique structure and wiring design, it is simple to assemble.