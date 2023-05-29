In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a one and a half year old girl fell out of a window on the third floor. About this May 28 reported in the press service of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the Sakhalin Region.

“An inspection is being carried out into the fall of a one and a half year old girl from the window of one of the apartments located on the third floor on the street. Aviation in the regional center, ”the investigators said.

The girl is said to have been taken to the hospital.

During the audit, an assessment will be made of the actions of the legal representatives of the minor in the proper performance of parental duties, and a procedural decision will be made, the department added.

The day before in the city of Lomonosov, Petrodvorets district of St. Petersburg, a two-year-old boy fell out of a window on the third floor. According to preliminary information, due to an oversight of the mother, the child leaned on a mosquito net, which was installed on the window, as a result of which he fell out. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The boy received a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion and multiple bruises.