It is not ruled out that he was hit by a car.

In the province of Venice, a a one and a half year old child was found dying on the street in Portogruaro. Quickly taken to hospital, doctors attempted to save his very young life. Unfortunately, however, his heart stopped shortly after arriving at the health facility. We need to understand now what could have happened to him. An accident with a car that hit him cannot be ruled out.

Photo source from Pixabay

The little boy lost his life in hospital, shortly after arriving with a blow to the head. His family brought him. The child of Serbian origin, but resident in the hamlet of Mazzolada, died of causes currently unknown.

The baby arrived at hospital around 6.30pm on Monday 11 September, in via Loredan, in Portogruaro. His family said they found him in the street with a hematoma on his head, already in agony, after having fallen from the bonnet of a car parked in the courtyard. He was playing with his cousins.

To the newspaper La Nuova Veneziathe grandmother of the one and a half year old child, listened to by the investigators together with the uncle of the very young victim, said:

It’s an absolutely dramatic thing that we didn’t expect. He was a joyful child who loved life. He fell from on top of the car.

The investigators, however, do not rule out that the little boy escaped the attention of those who were taking care of him at home, ending up hit by a pirate car.

One and a half year old child dying on the street: a pirate car that hit him cannot be ruled out

Investigators have started investigations to understand what happened. The Pordenone Prosecutor’s Office has already requested a CT scan of the child’s head. According to investigative sources, the little boy arrived at the hospital with his mother.

Photo source from Pixabay

Doctors also pointed out that the trauma to the back of the head could be consistent with a domestic accident, such as a fall from a height. But these are only hypotheses.