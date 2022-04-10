Drama in Reggio Emilia, a one and a half year old child hit by his grandfather who was doing a maneuver: it’s serious

A truly dramatic episode took place on the morning of Friday 8 April. Unfortunately a baby just a year and a half he was run over by his grandfather, who was making a maneuver to get out of the house. At the moment he is hospitalized in intensive care and is in serious condition.

A heartbreaking story he has upset the community, but above all the family members of the child. The gentleman fails to give yourself peace for what happened.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place in the morning of Friday 8 April. Precisely in the courtyard of the family’s home located in Val d’Enzain the province of Reggio Emilia.

The 69 year old grandfather, he had gone to the boy’s house to greet him and to spend time with him. Everything was going on normally and nothing unusual had happened.

However, as the gentleman was leaving, Mom managed to do re-enter the child at home from a side entrance. However, in a second of distraction the little one is managed to get out alone from the front door to go to the grandfather.

The grandmother who was making housework with the girl, she realized it right away. The husband who was aboard her Fiat Doblòdespite being at reduced speed, he stopped the vehicle.

The conditions of the one and a half year old child hit by his grandfather

The impact unfortunately was unavoidable. The father and the desperate gentleman rushed him to the hospital. However, given the serious condition of him the doctors decided to transfer it emergency at the ‘Maggiore’ hospital in Parma. The grandfather said in an interview:

I could never think that I killed my grandson. My wife yelled: stop! I was practically stationary, while the boy ran to the car and hit it.