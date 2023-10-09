The one-year-old boy ended up in a coma after consuming hashish. The father ended up in handcuffs on charges of drug dealing

In Frosinone, rescuers immediately realized that the newborn was in very serious condition, arranging for him to be transferred to hospital by air ambulance. The a one-year-old boy ended up in a coma due to a hashish overdose. He ingested high doses of this narcotic substance found in the house. In the meantime the police have triggered the handcuffs on the father’s wrists, for drug dealing.

Rescuers received a call on Saturday 7 October to help a child, who however was already in a coma. She was in very serious condition after having ingested large quantities of hashish.

The 118 rescuers immediately transferred him by air ambulance to the hospital Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. A few hours earlier the child’s father had ended up in handcuffs for dealing drugs.

On Friday, a few hours after the call to rescue the child, the policemen had the child’s father arrested. The officers stopped the 30-year-old in via Marittima, in Frosinone. There was a friend with him.

The child’s father had one in his pocket dose of hashish. While the other man who was with him had a hundred doses of cocaine in his pocket. According to what investigators reported, they were doses intended for sale and dealing in local squares.

One-year-old boy in coma due to hashish overdose: his condition immediately appeared very serious

According to investigators, his arrest is not directly linked to what happened to his one-year-old son. The officers had stopped the man for checks. They took him to the police station a few hours before being admitted to the emergency room of the Spaziani hospital and the emergency transfer of his son to the Gemelli Polyclinic.

At the moment the charges that the officers have brought against him are only those of drug dealing. While the child’s mother is still being investigated, who was with him and who allegedly said that the child picked up the hashish while she was in a park.