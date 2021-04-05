In the first quarter of 2021, 1,529 fake banks were identified in Russia. This was told to Izvestia by the cybersecurity company BI.ZONE.

This figure is said to have grown by 20 percent compared to the same period last year. The largest banks confirmed the trend.

Fraudsters disguise themselves as real credit organizations and trick their victims into entering logins and passwords from their real bank accounts or paying a preliminary commission to receive a service at a reduced price. To protect themselves, cybercriminals often copy the corporate identity of the bank and change one or two letters in the legal name. “As with the Chinese fakes of famous brands”, – compared the vice-president of the bank “Renaissance Credit” Sergei Afanasyev.

A fake bank website usually works for up to a month. During this time, up to several thousand people can visit it, and a maximum of several dozen people can be deceived. To protect themselves from possible fraud, Russians were advised to check the data published in the reference book of the Bank of Russia, and take into account that this bank will not offer to transfer funds to a card account or to make an operation through another bank.

On April 5, it became known that over the past year cyber fraudsters committed 60 percent more thefts from the accounts of Russians. Experts found that almost every third case (32 percent) of fraud ended in success for cybercriminals. During the year of the pandemic, such successful operations increased by 60 percent and exceeded the maximum in the entire history of observations. According to experts’ calculations based on complaints from people, fraudsters stole almost 2.8 billion rubles from Russians, which is 70 percent more than in the pre-pandemic period.