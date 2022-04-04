Carlo Ancelotti gave the list of players who will travel to London to face Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Italian coach, who is still in doubt because he has not just achieved a negative result in his anti-COVID tests, practically repeats the call that the whites took to Vigo last weekend: it has Hazard’s casualtiesoperated last Tuesday; Jovićstill limping from his sprained ankle with his national team that has prevented him from exercising with his teammates since last week, and Isco. Curiously, the man from Malaga was left off the list due to back pain, but he exercised with the rest of his teammates this morning. The other novelty is the third goalkeeper: if Diego traveled to Vigo, Toni Fuidias does it to London.

The one who has entered is Gareth Bale, who could have his chance on the right wing of the white attack. That demarcation has not quite found its owner between Rodrygo and Asensio, although Ancelotti could bet on including a fourth midfielder, in this case Fede Valverde, although the result achieved against Barcelona (loss by 0-4) a couple of weeks ago could upset that idea.

That’s the way it is, the white team can repeat their gala eleven against the London team, with Courtois; Lucas or Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; with Benzema and Vinicius. The doubt lies on the right wing, where up to four players can enter: Asensio, Rodrygo, Valverde as the fourth midfielder, and lastly, Gareth Bale. The expedition will travel to London at 11:00 in the morning, and will stay at the Conrad Hotel, in London Saint James, very close to Buckingham Palace.

REAL MADRID CALL-UP:

goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenses: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Ceballos and Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano.

#absence #hits