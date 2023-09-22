‘(H) Open week’ dedicated to cardiovascular diseases to promote information, prevention and early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, with a particular focus on abdominal aortic aneurysm, cardiac infarction and valvular diseases. The initiative, on the occasion of World Heart Day, which is celebrated on 29 September, is organized for the third consecutive year by Fondazione Onda from 26 September to 2 October. Free visits are planned in around 140 hospitals with the Pink Sticker of the Onda Foundation.

“This initiative has a high social value – comments Francesca Merzagora, president of Fondazione Onda – it underlines the importance of primary prevention and aims to facilitate access to early diagnosis, making services directly accessible even which in many cases are burdened by long lists of Furthermore, we want to help dispel the erroneous belief that cardiovascular diseases mainly affect men, with the vast majority of women having a very low perception of the dangers related to these pathologies.” Particular reference is made to the focus pathologies of the (H) Open Week, through an informative poster that is displayed in all hospitals participating in the initiative and posts and video interviews with cardiovascular specialists and patients that are published on the Foundation’s social channels .

The awareness campaign #Trisdicuore wins prevention’ is also active to promote correct information on the most common cardiovascular diseases in collaboration with some scientific societies such as Gise, the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology; Sicch, Italian Society of Cardiac Surgery; Sicve, Italian Society of Vascular and Endovascular Cardiology and Siprec, Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention and with the media partnership of Adnkronos, Baby Magazine, Panorama della Sanità, Salute e Tecnica Ospedaliera