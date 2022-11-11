“The pandemic has led to severe delays in the services provided by the NHS, delays that weigh particularly on oncology. Already in Count II and then with the Draghi government, about 1 billion euros were allocated to make up for lost time and missed services: not all the regions have spent this sum effectively “. Thus Elisa Pirro, senator of the Cinquestelle Movement, participating in the presentation of the 9th Report of Salutequità – Equity of access in Oncology – in the context of the Permanent Observatory on the state of care for non-covid patients and presented during the seminar organized with the unconditional contribution of Merck Serono SPA. “In addition to increasing the funds – continues the pentastellata senator – we must streamline the process of disbursement of these sums by imposing more precise directives in order to establish certain times in applying what has been established and offered at the national level”.