Of Roger Corcella

This is certified by the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023, edited by the weekly Newsweek. In first place, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston (USA)

I am ten Italian cancer centers, among the top hundred «World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023»the international ranking of the best hospital wards by specialty edited by the weekly Newsweek won again this year by MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston (USA). Following, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York); Institut Gustave Roussy Villejuif (France); Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston); Mayo Clinic (Rochester); Samsung Medical Center and Asan Cancer Institute (Seoul, South Korea); Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore); Princess Margaret Cancer (Toronto, Canada) National Cancer Center Hospital (Tokyo, Japan)

For Italy, the top three places are confirmed by the “excellence” of Milanese healthcare, as already happened in 2022: European Cancer Institute (12th general classification), National Cancer Institute (17th) e Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano-Mi (25th). They follow Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome (38th) , Niguarda hospital in Milan (41st), Pascale Institute of Naples (46th), Molinette hospital in Turin (60th), Ao Padova Oncology Department (64th), San Raffaele Hospital in Milan (68th, is the “new entry” compared to the 2022 ranking where it occupied the 117th place), Candiolo Oncological Institute (93rd). See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

Eleven specialties Newsweek has compiled the ranking collaboration with the global research firm Statista. In 2022, the best facilities in 10 specialties were surveyed: cardiology, heart surgery, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and pediatrics.

This year the ranking was enriched by an 11th specialty: urology. The ranking includes the top 300 hospitals in cardiology and oncology, the top 200 in pediatrics, the top 150 in cardiac surgery and endocrinology, and the top 125 each in gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, urology and pulmonology.

The best hospitals in the world Italian hospitals, on the other hand, drop back a bit in the World’s Best Hospitals. In fact, this year 5 were placed among the first hundred in the world: Great Metropolitan Hospital Niguarda of Milan (60th); San Raffaele Hospital in Milan (64th); Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic of Bologna (65th); Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano -Mi (89th). In 2022, the A. Gemelli University Hospital of Rome (37th) and AO of Padua (92nd) also included. In first place overall was placed, for a change, the Mayo Clinic of Rochester (USA).

The main characteristics of «first class» hospitals As the authors of the survey explain: «These are difficult times for hospitals. COVID-19 has taken a toll on healthcare systems, as well as inflation and global financial uncertainty. In the United States and around the world, major hospitals are facing rising costs, aging populations, and exhausted medical staffs fighting a global pandemic. See also Covid today Italy, 10,371 infections and 41 deaths: June 13 bulletin

“The hallmarks of large hospitals, however, are not just world-class care, research and innovation. The best institutions also share another quality: consistency. The world’s best hospitals consistently attract the best people and deliver the best patient outcomes, as well as the hottest new therapies and research. Of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all of these things year after year. The best belong to a very exclusive club».

The selection criteria This year they were ranked over 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries, including a new one: Taiwan. For the first time, all of the top 250 hospitals in the world have been ranked. In addition, an important new pillar has been added to the scoring model: for the first time, hospitals were surveyed about the implementation status of PROMs. PROMs are defined as standardized and validated questionnaires completed by patients to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life. The World’s Best Hospitals 2023 ranking also includes new hospital quality metrics, notably data from the Israel National Program for Quality Indicators (INPQ) for Israel and the Danish Clinical Quality Program for Denmark. New accreditations for Thailand and Taiwan have been added to the scoring model. See also Covid today Italy, Iss: possible efficacy of anti-HIV drug on viruses

Hospitals with the most advanced technologies And for the second year Newsweek and Statista have compiled a list of the hospitals that make the most of the most advanced technologies. The World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2023 ranking the 300 facilities in 28 countries that are leaders in the use of artificial intelligence, digital imaging, telemedicine, robotics and electronic capabilities. Here, the United States (nine centers in the top ten, with Mayo Clinic in the lead), France, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Germany dominate the «top 100».

As for the Italian structures, the first classified (33rd) is Humanitas Milanfollowed byAO San Camillo Forlanini in Rome (55th); Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome (62nd); San Raffaele Hospital in Milan (63rd); Gemelli Polyclinic (81st) and Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo (95th).