“Due to Covid-19, ten Italian regions have reduced their response in the treatment of malignant tumors, now exceeding the 30 days established by law: there is talk of reductions in diagnoses and delays in access to treatments, as well as a decrease in the number of screening dedicated to prevention “. The alarm was raised by Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, in the context of the presentation of the 9th Report of Salutequità – Equity of access in Oncology – in the context of the Permanent Observatory on the state of care for non-covid patients and presented during the seminar carried out with the unconditional contribution of Merck Serono SPA. “We must run in the approval times for new drugs – continues Aceti – We register 251 days of waiting for non-generic drugs, plus another 60 for transmission in the Official Gazette and further delays for entry into the regional therapeutic handbooks. a phase in which we could have more and more personalized therapies and treatments available “. Aceti also points the finger at the regions’ ability to draw from state funds: “The State has allocated two funds of 500 million euros each: in 2021, 40 million were not spent on innovative non-oncological drugs, the figure even exceeds 300 million. It is worrying that the institutions do not spend the allocated funds on their patients “concludes the president of Salutequità.