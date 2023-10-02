“We all expect huge data from mRNA technology together with immunotherapy and new increasingly specific molecules. These approaches could certainly give us an advantage in cancer treatment.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute Saverio Cinieri, national president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), commenting – on the sidelines of the presentation of the Frecciarosa campaign in Rome – the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Medicine to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for discoveries that led to the approval of two Covid-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA.

“The study of mRNA was born as research against cancer. Not as research for the vaccine against Covid – recalls Cinieri – It was ‘slowed down’ by Covid because there was a medical and health emergency. But then we started again immediately , so much so that this year during the congress of the American Society for Cancer Research the first study in the world on patients with melanoma who were ‘cured’ with mRna vaccines was presented. In summary, we take a ‘piece ‘ of the patient’s melanoma and the single personalized mRNA vaccine is created which will then be inoculated. The data shows that the risk of metastasis and disease recurrence are much lower.”

How does Italy stand regarding mRNA technology in the oncology field? “We are very advanced, both as a country and as a specialty in the treatment of tumors, despite what it may appear because unfortunately people still die from cancer – he replies – We manage to cure or chronicle millions of patients in the world, especially in Western countries, with the new technologies that have developed more during the pandemic”.