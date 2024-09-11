“New treatments for metastatic breast cancer have radically changed the treatment outlook in the last decade. Although it was not possible to talk about a cure, therapies guarantee a greater amount of life and today we also know that they are capable of improving the quality of life because they control the disease better. However, side effects related to therapies impact the daily life of patients”. This is what Alberto Zambelli, head of Oncology Senology at Humanitas University in Milan, said on the sidelines of the presentation in the Lombardy capital of the national educational campaign ‘Breast cancer and quality of life’ promoted by Aiom – Italian Association of Medical Oncology and implemented with the unconditional contribution of Gilead.

The campaign contains the results of a survey conducted by Aiom on over 300 women affected by the disease, which also shows that, due to the therapies, patients complain of hair loss, fatigue, nausea-vomiting, migraines, mood swings, depression and gynecological and sexual disorders.

“New drugs generally improve many of the toxicities experienced in the past. Today we need to focus more and more on supportive treatments and communication with patients,” he concludes.