The risks of smoking and the reduction of smoking damage are among the topics at the center of the Winter School 2023 of Motore Sanità, at the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo (Cn). “Heated tobacco, unlike that which burns, emits very few carcinogenic substances – declared Umberto Tirelli, Health and Scientific Director of the TIRELLI MEDICAL Group Clinic, Past Primary Oncologist INT Aviano – this is the message that is now being given in many countries, to get the concept of risk reduction accepted, always bearing in mind, however, that smoking is always bad”.