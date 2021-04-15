Eating too hot food can lead to the development of cancer, warned on April 13, radiation therapist, oncologist, head of the Medical City polyclinic Stanislav Rakitin.

According to him, this leads to burns and deformation of the cells of the esophagus, and also affects the work of other organs.

“Japan serves as a confirmation of this pattern. There are tumors of the esophagus and stomach in the top diseases. This is due to the fact that the Japanese consume food immediately, in a very hot state, “- explained the oncologist in an interview with the publication “Tyumen region today”.

Another non-obvious reason for the development of oncology, Rakitin calls promiscuous sexual intercourse. He noted that women more often face this problem due to the human papillomavirus (HPV). Men in this case are mainly carriers.

The doctor warned of the risks of cervical, throat, or lung cancer due to HPV. Therefore, women are advised to comply with preventive measures and be regularly examined by a gynecologist, he added.

At the same time, the oncologist recalled that most of the development of cancer is influenced by the state of immunity, genetic predisposition, as well as the presence of bad habits.

On April 14, it became known that scientists are developing a new digital technology for diagnosing cancer pathologies at an early stage in humans. The procedure will be carried out using a light scanner, and artificial intelligence will analyze the received images.