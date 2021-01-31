Andrey Kaprin, the chief freelance oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, named the categories of patients who do not need vaccination against COVID-19. On Sunday, January 31, reports RIA News…

“A group of patients who have just been identified [онкологическое] disease and for whom special treatment will be started, it is clear what they do not need to do now, because it is more important for them to start treatment on time, ”he said.

The doctor added that the vaccine should not be given to those who are continuing aggressive chemotherapy or radiation therapy, as well as to patients in remission and stabilization.

The specialist emphasized that it is very important for patients with cancer to consult with their doctor before vaccination. In no case should you be vaccinated without this. And even more so, one should not hide the presence of such a disease, said Caprin.

Over the past day, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has increased by 18 359. The total number of infected has reached 3 850 439.