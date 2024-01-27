Oncologist Karasev: excessive consumption of fatty meat causes cancer development

Candidate of Medical Sciences, surgeon and oncologist Ivan Karasev named a product that increases the risk of developing cancer. He said this in an interview on YouTube– channel “First Medical Channel”.

According to him, uncontrolled consumption of fatty meat and canned food is the cause of most cases of colorectal oncology.

The doctor noted that the digestion process after consuming this product “does not always proceed adequately.” “Fermentation products remain, which precisely support chronic inflammation in the intestine. It is recommended to eat meat no more than once a week. It’s better to go towards the fish,” he emphasized.

Earlier, oncologist surgeon Ali Jumkhawala warned that breast growth and tenderness in men may indicate the development of testicular cancer. He explained that the symptom is caused by a hormone typically produced in pregnant women.