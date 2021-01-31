Cancers of the bronchi, prostate and skin are most common among men, while women develop cancer of the uterus, breast, and colon. On Sunday, January 31, the director general of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology, chief freelance oncologist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Andrei Kaprin, spoke about this.

“If we talk about such an unpleasant gradation, then in men these are diseases of the trachea and bronchi, the prostate gland is in second place, skin cancer is quite common, the fourth place is the stomach, the fifth place is the colon. And in women it is breast cancer, the second place is the skin, the third place is the body of the uterus, the fourth place is the colon, “- said the specialist on the air of the radio station”Moscow speaking“.

According to Caprin, the risk of developing cancer depends on genes only by 15-20%, more important is the person’s lifestyle. The physician urged to undergo regular examinations, give up bad habits and control weight.

The expert also stressed that with age, people become more susceptible to cancer, after 65 years, the probability of getting sick increases by 7-10% every 5 years.

According to Kaprin, to date, 640 thousand patients with cancer have been recorded in Russia, while in 2018 their number was about 599 thousand.

Earlier in January it became known that the supply of the drug procarbazine for cancer patients would be resumed in the Russian Federation. The medicine will be brought into the country for the first time in many years.

At the end of November 2020, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia agreed on manufacturers’ prices for two drugs for the treatment of cancer – Lomustin and Azitioprin. As noted in the department, economically justified prices will help reduce the likelihood of a shortage of these drugs.