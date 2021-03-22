The Barcelona oncologist Josep Baselga, current director of the Research and Development (R&D) area for oncology at the AstraZeneca company, died this Sunday at the age of 61, according to the Hospital Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona in a statement. ‘La Vanguardia’ has reported that the cause of his death has been Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Settled in the United States, was medical director of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and the first director of the Vall d’Hebron Oncology Institute. After studying medicine at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, began his training in Internal Medicine at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, which he completed at Kings County Hospital in Brooklin and later in the oncology area of ​​Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.

Baselga returned to Spain in 1996 as tenured professor at the UAB and coordinator and head of the medical oncology service of Vall d’Hebrón, where, under his direction, created an oncology department, which was a pioneer and international benchmark, by integrating patient care with a program of basic and clinical research to transfer to cancer patients, as quickly as possible, the advances that were being made in the laboratory.

On his initiative, he created the VHIO in 2006 and directed it until his departure to the United States, where in 2010 he moved to Boston to head the oncology division, with more than a hundred researchers, from the Massachusetts General Hospital, although he combined it by maintaining scientific activity in Vall d’Hebron.

Between the years 2013 and 2018 assumed the medical direction of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York And since 2019 he was the global R&D director of the Oncology Area of ​​the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

During his career, he received awards such as the Rosenthal Family Foundation, the Pezcoller Award, the Jaime I Prize, the Trueta Medal and the International Prize of Catalonia.

In September 2018 resigned from his position as medical director of Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) in New York after becoming public his links with the pharmaceutical industry, from which he received millions of dollars that he did not declare, as required by law.

“I fear that my continued leadership role in the investigation will become an undue distraction for the hospital and its outstanding team of investigators,” Baselga wrote in his farewell letter, in which he also assures that he takes responsibility “For failing to make an adequate statement in scientific and medical publications and professional meetings”.

An investigation by the ‘ProPublica’ platform and the ‘New York Times’ newspaper reported that José Baselga had breached the financial disclosure rules established by the American Association for Cancer Research. Baselga did not mention his relationships with pharmaceutical companies when referring to them in clinical trials or research on new drugs. One of the examples revealed by these media occurred at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago in 2017, when Baselga highlighted the results of two Roche-funded clinical trials that other experts had deemed “disappointing.”