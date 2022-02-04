Oncologist, Senior Researcher at the Department of Oncodermatology at the Blokhin Institute Igor Samoylenko in an interview RT gave Russians advice on early cancer detection. In his opinion, in order to detect cancer in time, annual examinations should be carried out.

Samoylenko recalled that in Russia, clinical examination of certain groups of the population is practiced, which includes some analyzes and tests that allow us to identify those types of tumors that can be found at a stage when there are no pronounced symptoms yet. You can also organize such screening yourself.

According to the doctor, breast and cervical cancer are the most dangerous for women. To diagnose carcinoma, Samoylenko recommended checking with a doctor every two years, even if nothing bothers him. If we are talking about cervical cancer, then you should visit a gynecologist on a regular basis and take a smear for oncocytology, without waiting for complaints.

The third type of cancer – dangerous for both women and men – is a tumor of the intestine, colon cancer. Samoylenko noted that in this case age matters. According to him, the older population suffers from this disease more often, and the examination of asymptomatic patients usually begins from 50 years and older.

“The task is to do a colonoscopy at least once every ten years, starting at the age of 50,” the specialist explained.

In addition, Samoylenko mentioned lung cancer in smokers, which is diagnosed using CT, and also reminded of the need to visit a dermatologist at least once a year, noting that most skin tumors occur due to burns.

Earlier, Russian doctors called alarming symptoms indicating a brain tumor. According to them, general cerebral symptoms, including headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, as well as focal symptoms – speech disorders, epileptic seizures, weakness in an arm or leg, can indicate an oncological disease. Depending on the location of the tumors, symptoms may vary, they said.