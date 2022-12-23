“The treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (Llc), has had an enormous development in the last 10 years. We have gradually moved from a substantially immunochemotherapy treatment, i.e. disease control, to oral biological therapies, much better tolerated than chemotherapy and which allow disease control for extremely long periods of time . Indeed, we have demonstrated this year thatelderly patients undergoing treatment come to have a life expectancy comparable to that of the normal population”. So Paolo Ghia, professor of medical oncology, Vita-Salute San Raffaele Universitycommenting on the results of the studio Glow presented at the recent American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2022 Annual Meeting.

“Chronic lymphocytic leukemia – continues Ghia – is the most common form of leukemia in the western world, among adults. It predominantly affects males rather than females”, in old age. “Diagnosis typically occurs around age 72 and treatment then occurs in even more advanced years. The problem with this leukemia is that”, given the age of onset, “the patient often has other diseases, takes other drugs and the treatment is therefore more complicated for the context”. The therapies can be “given continuously for life, such as tablets for blood pressure or for diabetes”, explains the specialist, or, “in the most innovative form”, the drugs are taken “in combination, for a fixed duration, for one or two years depending on the combination and depending on the state of the disease”.

The Phase 3 Glow study is “extremely innovative – observes Ghia – because it compares traditional immunochemotherapy – chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (anti-Cd20 monoclonal antibody) – the standard treatment for elderly patients – with the new combination of molecules, no longer chemotherapy, but biopharmaceuticals”. It is “a BtK inhibitor (ibrutinib) and a Bcl2 inhibitor (venetoclax) – he adds – which have revolutionized, singularly, the treatment of CLL, in recent years. The two drugs are combined. Initially, only ibrutinib is given for 3 months, to decrease the amount of disease, and then venetoclax is added for 12 months – so the combination is for a year – to achieve very profound responses”.

Oral combination of biologics was approved in Europe by the Medicines Agency (Ema) “thanks to the results of this study – recalls Ghia – carried out in 211 elderly patients who were treated with immunochemotherapy or chemo-free therapy, i.e. without chemotherapy, demonstrating that the combination of the 2 drugs is much more effective with responses that remain extremely high even after 3.5 years, the follow up in this study. Furthermore – he continues – 3/4 of the patients have not progressed and maintain a response after 3 and a half years”.

Furthermore, this combination “is able to give what we call ‘minimum residual disease’, or rather, ‘residual disease no longer measurable‘, that is, not detectable even by the most advanced technologies – explains the specialist – This does not mean that the patients are cured, but it does mean that the responses are very profound, which, it has been demonstrated, is associated with a much more prolonged response over time . This situation – specifies Ghia – occurs with this combination in 90% of patientsespecially in the genetically more favored ones, which maintain a more prolonged response, even beyond 2 years”.

Then there are some differences. “Patients who reach a response that is no longer detectable more easily – who usually have unmutated immunoglobulin genes – lose it just as quickly, compared to patients with mutated immunoglobulins – underlines the oncologist – In the end, however, both categories of patients have one advantage, keeping the answer for many years: only one in 10 patients lose the deep response, the so-called undetectable”. This has “enormous” implications on the clinical level and on the quality of life of patients. The combination, “which has been approved by the EMA, and which is not yet reimbursable in Italy – concludes Ghia – is in fact approved in Europe not only for the elderly patient, but also for the young – thanks to the other study, Captivate – which has demonstrated prolonged efficacy” even in patients under the age of 60.