“Blood diseases, especially oncological ones, are an example of how research can and must be transformed into an impact on patients with new therapies. In recent years, we have studied the molecular mechanisms that lead to different diseases and by identifying genetic anomalies, we have identified targets to hit in a very personalized way. Therapies have thus been designed that have completely changed the life expectancy of patients”. This was stated by Paolo Ghia, professor of Medical Oncology, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, following the presentation of the Lilly Italy Hub campaign “#SavingTime. More time thanks to research on blood tumors”.