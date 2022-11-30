Doctor Polyansky: to save the prostate in winter, you need to wear underpants and not walrus

In order to preserve the health of the prostate in winter, you need not to swim and wear warm shorts or underpants, advised oncologist Vladimir Polyansky. Ways not to chill this organ in winter named in an interview with News.ru.

According to the doctor, windy weather, drafts and too light clothing are doubly dangerous for men’s health in winter. “In winter, the most important organ of a man, the prostate, is exposed to low temperatures, so be sure to wear underpants or insulated underpants, winter pants or jeans,” Polyansky warned, asking to avoid winter swimming, swimming in the hole and going outside immediately after the pool.

Among the indirect symptoms of a congested prostate, he named problems with urination, which can occur too often and with difficulty, pain in the lower back and groin, or chills. “In case of sudden onset of suspicious symptoms, it is better to consult a doctor, since the prostate is a rather fragile and even delicate organ,” Polyansky concluded.

