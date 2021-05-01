Oncologist and chemotherapist Andrey Bazylev, in an interview with Channel Five, assessed the likelihood of hereditary transmission of cancer. The doctor noted that cancer is not considered a hereditary disease. However, there is a risk of inheriting mutations that increase the risk of developing a particular type of cancer.

To determine the risk of inheriting cancer, you should pay attention to three things, said Bazylev. First of all, did any of the relatives develop cancer when they were younger than 50 years old. The second is the presence of the same oncological disease in two or three relatives. And, thirdly, this is the development of oncology, which is not typical for the lifestyle of a particular person. For example, the development of lung cancer in a person who has never smoked.

At the same time, the specialist warned that one should not worry if one of the above was found in someone’s family. Bazylev recommended going to an appointment with an oncologist or a geneticist. The doctor will determine which mutations need to be tested to confirm or deny the risk of cancer.

Earlier, oncologist Mikhail Myasnyankin told why cancer is often detected too late, when it has already passed into the “neglected” last stage. The doctor noted that the first symptoms of the disease appear when the patient can still be cured, the disease cannot develop to a critical state in a day. Therefore, with regular medical examination, it is impossible not to notice the disease.