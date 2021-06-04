Problems with swallowing while eating may indeed indicate the development of cancer. So the way to recognize cancer, proposed by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, was assessed by the oncologist, surgeon Ivan Karasev in his Instagram…

He noted that persistent trouble swallowing food and liquids is called dysphagia. They can be a sign of esophageal cancer.

According to Karasev, difficulties with the passage of fluid and food may indicate the third and fourth stages of oncology. At this stage, surgical treatment and chemoradiation therapy are no longer indicated.

“All treatment is limited to the installation of a stent, or a gastrostomy tube, so that a person can, unfortunately, in his last days, eat adequately,” Karasev wrote.

The oncologist urged to contact specialists in any case and not engage in self-diagnosis. According to the surgeon, nothing can replace endoscopic examination and regular medical examination.

Earlier, the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that difficulties with swallowing food and liquids may indicate an oncological disease of the esophagus. However, according to the doctor, some of the difficulties in eating solid food are not related to cancer, but to the mechanical passage of food through the esophagus.