Oncological oblivion will soon come into force in Spain. This was announced by the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez, explaining that it is an initiative that “will allow those who have overcome cancer for five years not to be discriminated against” or to suffer more onerous conditions when contracting products or services such as insurance and mortgages.

The provision, which should come into force by June, will declare all clauses based on cancer antecedents null and void. “It makes no sense that, after having suffered from a serious illness, one should be penalized with more onerous conditions,” explained the prime minister in a meeting with cancer patients’ associations.

After recovery, every person who has defeated a tumor deserves to go back to their life, without discrimination based on their medical history. In the last thirty years, in fact, the development of new diagnostic and treatment pathways has allowed a constant growth of the population cured of neoplasms, so today it is estimated that, five years after the oncological diagnosis, 3 out of 5 people are still alive , and the data relating to pediatric patients are even more encouraging.

In Europe, there are 20 million people still alive after being diagnosed with cancer, 35% of whom belong to the so-called “long-term survivors” group.

However, overcoming the disease on a clinical level does not mean ceasing to be considered a “patient”. In fact, to access some financial, banking and insurance services, people often have to declare the neoplasms they have suffered from in the past, and therefore can be classified as “at risk” customers, with a consequent increase in treatment. According to a survey by the Irish Cancer Society, 75% of people affected by cancer feel they have not been treated fairly in terms of access to financial services. Furthermore, having survived an oncological diagnosis can also influence in some cases the judgment of suitability for adoption, and therefore for parenthood.