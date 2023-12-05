The Senate unanimously approved the bill which provides for oncological oblivion. The yes votes were 139. The bill, already approved by the Chamber, becomes law. These are provisions regarding the right to be forgotten of people who have been affected by oncological pathologies to prevent discrimination and protect their rights.

Oncologists: “more advanced law compared to other countries”

The approval of the law on the right to be forgotten on cancer «places Italy at the forefront in Europe. This is a battle of civilization that marks the end of too much discrimination suffered so far by citizens who have recovered from cancer. We are proud to have contributed to this important result.” The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and the Aiom Foundation applaud the Senate’s decision to approve unanimously and without modifications the text which already received the approval of the Chamber last July. «Citizens cured of cancer in Italy will no longer be discriminated against in their social, professional and family life – states Francesco Perrone, president of Aiom -. In fact, specific rules are envisaged that protect former patients from possible discrimination in the insurance and financial fields, as well as in the workplace. The law also approved in the Senate provides for the prohibition on requesting information on a previous oncological pathology after 10 years from the end of the treatments in the absence of recurrence of the disease in this period. For patients whose diagnosis occurred before the age of 21, this limit is reduced to 5 years. The law not only protects in relationships with banks and insurance companies but also in insolvency proceedings, if physical suitability is required and in adoption proceedings. It is, therefore, a more advanced law compared to what has been established in other states that have already adopted rules on this issue.”

Paediatricians’ satisfaction

«A historic victory. Today the Senate unanimously approved the provision which establishes the right of people recovered from an oncological disease not to provide information or undergo investigations regarding their previous condition in accessing services such as obtaining mortgages, stipulating life insurance, hiring a job, and adopting a child.” This was stated in a note by the Italian Federation of Associations of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncohematology (Fiagop) and the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology Oncology (Aieop). «The law on the right to be forgotten on cancer represents a long-awaited achievement of civilization for all former cancer patients in our country, of all ages, and for their families. – states Paolo Viti, president of Fiagop – A ‘due act’ which, albeit belatedly, sweeps away the stigma of the disease imposed by an obsolete bureaucracy, to also restore to those who have recovered from pediatric cancer the right to live and plan their lives with the same regulatory opportunities guaranteed by the State to every other citizen”.

The Undersecretary of Health: “Hope has been restored to millions of Italians”

«With pride, I announce the unanimous approval of the PDL on #oblio-oncology. An achievement of civilization to protect people who have recovered from cancer, but are still discriminated against in daily life. Today we restore freedom and hope to millions of Italian citizens.” Thus Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health, on , already approved by the Chamber.