Opening a mortgage, taking out an insurance policy, accessing a loan and even adopting a child: important steps in the lives of many people who turn into unattainable goals for those who have suffered from cancer, at least in Italy.

In fact, our country lacks a law on cancer oblivion, the regulatory instrument already active in several European countries that allows patients recovered from cancer to no longer declare the disease when filling out many bureaucratic documents, thus avoiding discrimination. In oncological terms, in fact, “healing” really means recovering a life expectancy equal to that of people who have never suffered from cancer.

In Italy, the regulatory vacuum on the subject has concrete consequences on the lives of millions of people who have already faced frightening and debilitating situations, and in fact forces cancer survivors to have to deal with and be identified forever with their disease, at least from a bureaucratic point of view.

However, something is moving in Parliament, and according to activists things could soon change.

Eliminate the stigma

«I had cancer at the age of 28, in 2017», Laura Marziali, activist and president of the voluntary organization, tells TPI There is Time OdV. After the successful radio and chemotherapy treatments, Marziali underwent the follow-up phase, which includes regular visits and checks. “I haven’t had any recurrences, and a few weeks ago I was declared cured,” she says one afternoon at the end of June. The problems, however, had only just begun.

The first contact with the discrimination suffered by people cured of cancer came during an appointment at a dealership: «For the purchase of a new car through financing, the bank I had entrusted to me had also asked me to present insurance coverage. When I declared that I had cancer, however, the insurance procedure was blocked and consequently also the financing one». Marziali tried to rely on other banks but the problem kept recurring, indicating a systemic malfunction.

For Marziali, it also proved impossible to take out life insurance: “When I inquired I discovered that the premiums I would have had to pay are really high, inaccessible,” she tells TPI. “I felt stigmatized.” The problem also has a social dimension, especially in small towns where former patients often know the directors of a bank or an insurance branch personally. “People are afraid to expose themselves or talk about the problem, because they fear they will no longer receive even the little they now have access to,” she says. “We are faced with pure discrimination, a violation of the Constitution which undermines equality and equal social dignity”, among citizens.

Today, through his association C’è Tempo OdV, Marziali organizes awareness-raising activities in the oncological field through cultural activities, such as exhibitions and meetings. The theatrical tour for the show “C’è Tempo”, in which Marziali is the protagonist, is now touring Italy.

“I am not my tumor”

For those who have experienced oncological disease, time is an important factor. We need to move quickly and change the paradigm to teach that today it is possible to heal from cancer, also thanks to the continuous progress in the scientific field. Second the data of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in 2020 there were 3.6 million Italian citizens with a previous diagnosis of cancer, of which almost one million – 27% – survived and were declared cured.

“Today, cancer is still seen as a dark disease that never goes away. Society sees us as fragile, broken and vulnerable people, but this is not a defect and no one deserves to remain on the sidelines», says Marziali.

Precisely to eliminate the stigma and promote the introduction of a law on oncological oblivion, in January 2022 the Foundation of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) he threw the communication campaign “I am not my tumor”, which has so far collected over 100 thousand signatures.

«Fondazione Aiom has taken over a problem that already existed, and has made its communication campaign available so that people know about it», explains the president of the Foundation, Giordano Beretta. «It is a question of ethics and civility. Our goal is to create culture on the subject, to arrive at the approval of a law”.

Informing about the bureaucratic problems that may arise after recovery is essential. «When you experience the disease, all the attention is dedicated to the medical procedures and the rest goes to the second, third or fourth floor. The same thing happened to me », explains Marziali, underlining that before experiencing it firsthand he had never heard of oncological oblivion, nor of the barriers imposed by banking and insurance companies on former patients.

The law proposals

Currently, four European countries have a law on cancer oblivion in force: the first was France, which approved the measure in 2017 and reformed and improved it in 2022followed by Belgium And Luxembourg in 2019 and finally come on Netherlandsin 2021. In Spain a law on the subject should have come into force in June 2023, but the process it got stuck with the fall of the Sanchez government and the calling of early elections.

These laws provide that after a certain period of time following recovery – generally 5 years if the diagnosis came before the age of majority, and 10 years for diagnoses received in adulthood – former patients are no longer required to declare having had cancer in the forms for requesting insurance and financial services, effectively “cancelling” the disease (at least at a bureaucratic level) and thus avoiding all possible discrimination that could derive from it.

“In Italy, in the current legislature, nine bills signed by parliamentarians from all political forces have been presented,” Elisabetta Iannelli, lawyer and general secretary of the Federation of Oncological Volunteer Associations (Favo), explained to TPI. Given the similarity of the contents, the texts have been merged and the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber is working the drafting of a unified text, under the guidance of the rapporteurs Patrizia Marrocco (Forza Italia) and Maria Elena Boschi (Italia Viva).

Based on the indications provided by the texts already filed, the final proposal should follow the scheme adopted by the other European countries and therefore allow former cancer patients not to declare the disease anymore if at least 10 years have passed since recovery, or five years if the diagnosis of cancer arrived before adulthood.

Furthermore, the law would apply not only to banking and insurance services, but would go one step further than the rules in force in the rest of the EU to protect former patients also from potential discrimination in the workplace and in the family, in particular as regards adoptions: today, in fact, in many cases former cancer patients are denied the possibility of adopting by default, despite meeting all the requirements. Furthermore, Beretta explains, following the approval of the text, specific timescales could be introduced through successive measures for some types of tumors from which it is possible to heal even before the 10-year term, such as that of the thyroid or testicles.

Things change

Lawyer Iannelli is optimistic about the future of the text: “All the parties have agreed, and this suggests that there will be rapid approval,” she said. “We are satisfied, also because like Favo we contributed to the presentation of one of the proposals that will be merged”.

On June 13, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he confirmed that the government is also closely following the issue of cancer oblivion and is available to collaborate with Parliament: «The goal we set ourselves is to arrive, in the shortest time possible, at a regulation capable of providing answers to an extremely concrete problem and which greatly affects the lives of many Italians,” he said.

On the other hand, the right to be forgotten on cancer is already part of various national and European work plans. It is mentioned for example in the National Oncology Plan 2023-2027, which invite the legislator to “promote and support a regulatory intervention that establishes the right to be forgotten oncology”, and in the European Plan to fight against cancer, with which in 2021 the European Commission she got busy to review the rules for accessing insurance services for cancer patients.

According to Marziali, after the possible approval of the law, a second part of the process will have to begin, to inform the public and ensure that the people involved can really take advantage of the new protections. “But I’m optimistic: things will change,” she concludes.