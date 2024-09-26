Brazilian company dedicated to cancer treatment has signed a joint venture with a Saudi conglomerate to set up a new unit in the capital Riyadh

THE Oncoclinics&Co makes its first expansion into the Middle East to replicate the oncology treatment model developed by the company in the global healthcare market. The partnership with the group Al Faisaliahfrom Saudi Arabia, will guarantee the Saudi population access to cutting-edge oncological treatments, aligned with the standards of excellence and innovation already established by the Brazilian company in Latin America.

The first clinic in the Arab country will be in Riyadh, the local political and financial capital, and is expected to open in early 2025. According to an analysis by Oncoclinics, the addressable oncology market in Saudi Arabia in 2024 is approximately US$ 3 billion. The projection is based on data from World Health Organization and of the Saudi Census 2022last census of the region.

The association between the companies is a joint venture –joint venture– with a 51% stake in the Brazilian chain and a 49% stake in the Saudi group. The private conglomerate Al Faisaliah is one of the largest in Saudi Arabia and operates in several economic sectors, including health, pharmaceuticals, food and electronics.

The financial contribution planned by Oncoclínicas is US$ 10 to 20 million over the next 3 years, with the aim of enabling the construction and maturation of the operation in Riyadh.

Read more about the partnership in the infographic.

Cutting edge technology

The Riyadh facility will focus on outpatient care, diagnostic medicine and advanced chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Oncoclínicas&Co CEO Bruno Ferrari emphasizes that the partnership with the Al Faisaliah Group expands the reach of Oncoclínicas’ high-quality oncology care business model worldwide. The move reinforces the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in cancer treatment, in addition to being an opportunity to expand into new markets.

“This partnership reaffirms the consistency of our management model, our business vision and Oncoclínicas’ commitment to spare no effort in defeating cancer. Working with doctors and patients on yet another continent will bring new knowledge that, combined with our information and data, will further help us find paths for new procedures and better treatments.”he said.

The high quality of oncology care provided by the Brazilian network will also be exported to the venture. The company will train Saudi teams, ensuring that these professionals are always up to date with the most advanced cancer treatment protocols.

The initiative will seek to raise the standard of oncology care, in accordance with expertise which is part of the company’s operation in the health sector.

Sector advancement

The expansion of Oncoclinics to Saudi Arabia is in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030a Saudi government plan that aims to stimulate the economy and boost investments in various areas.

In health, there is the Health Sector Transformation Programa project that seeks to modernize the sector and make it more efficient. The program’s page points out that “the The private sector is vital in supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve its national health goals by ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality care.”.

The Chairman of the Al Faisaliah Group, HRH (His Royal Highness) Mohammed KA Al Faisal, highlights the importance of the partnership with Oncoclínicas. “We are joining forces to improve cancer care. Our goal is to become the leading private specialist oncology centre, serving a population of over 300 million people across the region. We are committed to delivering advanced treatments and specialist care to save lives and raise the standard of cancer care.”

With an estimated population of 37 million of inhabitants and a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of US$ 1.1 trillion in 2023, according to the World Bank and the General Authority for Statisticsrespectively, the country is the largest economy in the Gulf region, with an average real growth rate of 4% per year over the past 3 years.

Structure in Brazil

Founded 14 years ago, Oncoclínicas is present in 39 Brazilian cities and has 142 units in the country. The company has a specialized and innovative model focused on the entire oncological treatment journey, combining operational efficiency with humanized and qualified care through a clinical staff composed of more than 2,700 specialist doctors with an emphasis on oncology.

With a focus on technology, precision medicine and genomics, the group performed approximately 635,000 treatments in 2023.

The company is the exclusive partner in Brazil of Dana-Farber Cancer Instituteone of the most recognized cancer research and treatment centers in the world, affiliated with Harvard Medical School. It has the Boston Lighthouse Innovationa company specialized in bioinformatics, in the United States, and participation in Medsira Spanish company dedicated to the development and management of clinical trials for independent cancer research.

This content was produced and paid for by Oncoclinics&Co.