Four financial institutions recently considered Oncoclínicas as their “top pick” in the health sector: Santander, XP, Itaú BBA and Citi. The company is the largest group dedicated to cancer care in Latin America, which contributed to the recommendation as well as the resilient nature of the oncology business.

As for Citi, it is the first time that the bank mentions a healthcare company among its best options, highlighting relevant points of the company such as growth of the vibrant top line, driven by the resilient nature of cancer treatment.

The bank also highlights the management initiatives that have led to a reduction in the tax burden, capturing synergies and reducing minority interest.

Citi also says that the improvement in the financial situation of paying sources and the perspective of a drop in interest rates, in addition to the fact that the company suffers little impact due to the new nursing floor law when compared to other companies in the health sector.

The shares of Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) have advanced more than 70% this year, leading the health sector on B3. The four financial institutions recommend the purchase of the company’s common shares, with target prices varying between R$14.00 and R$16.60. Currently, the shares are being traded at R$10.38, with an appreciation of 71.64% in 2023.