I don’t know about you in a museum, but I have to get out after an hour and a half. Except for a few minutes, that was exactly the length of the documentary about Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen on Thursday evening, Depot – Reflecting Boijmans by Sonia Herman Dolz. And it was a present. Slow enough to see and hear all the beautiful things without getting overstimulated, long enough to see a lot, short enough not to get bored for a second.

It’s not that I don’t like art, or that I dislike museums, it’s more that heavy feeling that grabs you by the throat before, and frankly halfway through and afterwards. The knowledge that you will only see a fraction of all those thousands of works of art in that one building. What I also struggle with is the walking pace. Are you more or less allowed to jog past Grand Masters, or do you have to stop at each one out of respect? All in all, this sometimes deters me from voluntarily entering a museum. Unless I set that time limit. An hour and a half, with an extension to two.

Art lovers will probably hiss disapprovingly now, but I think this is exactly what museum people also have to deal with. The infinity of what they have at home. What will they show the public again? The majority of the collection is stored in boxes and crates in the depot. In the case of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, there was not even a depot, the collection was spread over five locations in Rotterdam. When the museum building was conceived and designed by then director Hannema and architect Van der Steur, the collection was three to four thousand pieces. The building, which was opened in 1935, was unprecedentedly modern and large for that time. The documentary speaks of the ‘giving wave’ that arose among wealthy Rotterdammers. Their gifts (in kind) were immediately displayed in the museum. The collection now consists of 75,000 works of art.

Precarious autopsy

The fact that the museum has no depot was not the only reason for a major renovation. The rainwater flowed into the cellar, the moisture crept through the walls and the pipes and pipes were covered with asbestos. I got all this wisdom from the documentary, in which director Sjarel Ex and the cameraman do a perilous autopsy into the furthest capillaries of the old building. The camera is with the huge packing operation when the museum is emptied. It may sound crazy, but it is really touching to see how so many people carefully and patiently dismantle, document and pack the works of art. Under their gloved hands, Grand Masters disappear one by one into boxes and chests. Meanwhile, a man’s voice whispers like a mantra: “This is temporary.”

Meanwhile, a new modern and large structure is being built next to the old building. Idea by Sjarel Ex. He wanted a place where the entire collection of the museum finds a destination, including everything that has been stored for years. We see architect Winy Maas building the reflective space palace that he designed. Nice, the alternation with archive material from the construction of the old museum. When the depot is finished, the ‘housing’ follows. All works of art come home. Spectacular operation, beautifully portrayed.

Of all the great artists of today, says Sjarel Ex, only ten will be remembered in a century’s time. “I know no more than 10 percent of our own collection.” Everything else he did not see and what no one sees is automatically forgotten. Now, in this first public depot, “every artist gets the same chance” to show himself to the public. A world first for 010. My museum threshold doesn’t solve it – on the contrary. But after this movie I really want to go there.