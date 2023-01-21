Once upon a time there was Prince Charming: plot, characters, voice actors and streaming

Tonight, Saturday 21 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 will be broadcast Once upon a time there was Prince Charming, 2018 animated film written and directed by Ross Venokur. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Filippo Azzurro has been cursed since he was a child by his father’s advisor Nemesi Maldamore: the boy has the power to charm every woman he meets with his presence. Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty are also in love with him and all three are engaged, each without the other’s knowledge, to the handsome Philip.

The spell can only be broken if young Philippe finds his true love before his twenty-first birthday. But his father, tired of his levity, sends him on an unknown mission to find true love with a man named Lenny. Under the guise of the latter, in truth, there is the jewel thief Lenore, also cursed by the same witch; in fact, unlike the prince, the girl is unable to feel love.

To avoid the royal guards, he hides in a bakery while Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty come in to order wedding cakes. Posing as a baker and stealing all their goods, Lenore realizes that all three are engaged to Philip and reveals it to the girls, causing scandal throughout the kingdom. Lenore is arrested and then, bribed by the three guardians of the princesses, convinced to take the prince to a place called Fire Mountain only in exchange for their riches. To avoid further clashes with the royal guards and to know how Philip reacts in front of women, she continues to dress up.

Once upon a time there was Prince Charming: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Once upon a time there was Prince Charming, but who are the Italian characters and their voice actors? Here is the complete list:

Veronica Puccio as Lenore

Emanuele Ruzza: Prince Philip Charming

Laura Romano: Nemesis Maldamore

Joy Saltarelli: Cinderella

Giulia Tarquini: Snow White

Valentina Favazza: Sleeping Beauty

Fabrizio Pucci: King Blue

Francesca Fiorentini: Half-Oracle

Claudia Catani: Capa Matilijia

Alessandro Quarta: Fairy Godmother

Gerolamo Alchieri: Frazelli

Alberto Angrisano: Beautiful King

Roberto Fidecaro: Dwarf

Roberto Draghetti: Executioner

Streaming and TV

Where to see Once upon a time there was Prince Charming on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 21 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.