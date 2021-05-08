Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Kan Yama Kan, the initiative organized by the UAE Board on Books for Young People, with the aim of collecting books from the local community and distributing them to children and adolescents in crisis areas around the world, announced its partnership with Tawseel, the company specialized in delivering orders and shipments that takes place in Sharjah. A headquarters for the collection of children’s books that are donated by individuals and institutions across the Emirates.

Under this partnership, Tawseel representatives will receive books from homes, offices and institutions across the country, and deliver them to the headquarters of the UAE Board on Books for Young People, where they will be sterilized, sorted and classified, and then sent to children who need them, in the targeted areas, noting that The initiative continues its efforts to reach all children who suffer from difficult conditions that prevent them from obtaining books.

The initiative, which was launched in 2015, has managed to collect more than 15,500 books in Arabic, English and many other languages, until the year 2020, and 13,700 books of them have been distributed to a number of areas experiencing humanitarian crises, political unrest, or social conditions, and where children face difficulty in dealing with Access to writers, regardless of their language, nationality, religion or location, and in coordination with the initiative’s partners around the world.

Kan Yama Kan called all individuals and institutions in the UAE to contribute to supporting this cultural humanitarian initiative, by donating books and children’s stories available to them, in any language, through communication with Tawseel.