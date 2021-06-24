Once Upon a Time in Los Angeles: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Plot

Steve Ford is a former cop who runs a detective agency in Los Angeles. With the help of his right arm John, he lives a delightful existence, and can hardly get by with his work; Unfortunately, he ends up meddling in a compromising situation when, to pay off a debt contracted with a friend, he recovers the car that had been stolen from him by Spyder, the dangerous leader of a gang. Spyder takes Buddy, Steve’s Parson Russell terrier that he and his family are very fond of, so Steve goes to the villain’s house to get him back. Spyder agrees to give him back the dog as long as he gives him five thousand dollars for the damage to the house that Steve did when he stole the car, so Steve gets them from a money lender named Yuri, but once the money is handed over to Spyder this’ last explains to him that his mistress, Lupe, has stolen both Buddy and his cocaine, so he instructs Steve to find her, and to bring him back the drugs …

Once Upon a Time in Los Angeles: the cast of the film

We saw the Once Upon a Time in Los Angeles storyline, but what is the full cast? Below is the list of actors and their respective roles in the film:

Bruce Willis: Steve Ford

Jason Momoa: Spyder

John Goodman: Dave Phillips

Thomas Middleditch: John

Famke Janssen: Katey Ford

Jessica Gomes: Nola

Adam Goldberg: Lou

Elisabeth Röhm: Anna Phillips

Stephanie Sigman: Lupe

Wood Harris: Prince

Christopher McDonald: Mr. Carter

Ken Davitian: Yuri

Victor Ortiz: Chuy

Kal Penn: Rajeesh

Maurice Compte: Oscar

